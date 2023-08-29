Iowa City Public Library closed Tuesday due to bomb threat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Public Library closed for the rest of Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat around 3:30 p.m.
Police responded and sent in bomb-detecting dogs to sweep the building, and the situation is still under investigation.
Library Director Director Elsworth Carman issued a statement saying, ""We take any threat to our patrons and staff very seriously. We are working closely with the police to ensure the safety of our facility, and we will keep the community updated as more information becomes available. We would like to thank the Iowa City Police Department for their swift and comprehensive response."
The library will reopen with regular hours on Wednesday.