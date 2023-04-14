 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions for this Afternoon...

Elevated fire weather conditions will develop late this morning
through the afternoon and into the evening. Afternoon relative
humidity will drop near 30 percent with winds gusting over 25
mph at times. Any fires that do occur may become difficult to
control. Please exercise caution and heed local burn bans.

Iowa City prepares for Hawkeye women basketball team celebration

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa is preparing to celebrate the Hawkeye women's basketball team after a record-breaking season that saw the team make it to the NCAA championship game.

The women's basketball team is taking over downtown Iowa City. Roads are blocked off and Hawkeye fans are gathering round and preparing for a night of celebration for a historic season.

Iowa City was busy on Friday afternoon as officials blocked off roads for the event. Crews spent the whole afternoon preparing.

KWWL crews saw a sea of gold and black filling the streets as they await the team's arrival. 

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and the fans will be able to hear the team speak at a ceremony afterward.

Tags

Recommended for you