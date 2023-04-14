Iowa City prepares for Hawkeye women basketball team celebration

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa is preparing to celebrate the Hawkeye women's basketball team after a record-breaking season that saw the team make it to the NCAA championship game.
The women's basketball team is taking over downtown Iowa City. Roads are blocked off and Hawkeye fans are gathering round and preparing for a night of celebration for a historic season.
Iowa City was busy on Friday afternoon as officials blocked off roads for the event. Crews spent the whole afternoon preparing.
KWWL crews saw a sea of gold and black filling the streets as they await the team's arrival.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and the fans will be able to hear the team speak at a ceremony afterward.