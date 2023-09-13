Iowa City Police warn public of man approaching junior high students; allegedly making explicit comments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are warning the public of a man who allegedly followed junior high students and made explicit and sexual comments toward them.
According to Police, a man allegedly followed two junior high students on the Court Hill Trail on Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.
The man is said to have followed the students to the Muscatine Avenue entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery, where he made sexual comments toward them.
A victim also told police that they encountered the man on the same trail recently.
Police describe the man as:
- Adult white male
- Red hair with a red beard
- Early 30s age
- Slender, standing about 6' tall
- Wearing an orange hoodie and black sweatpants at the time
If anyone has any information, please call police. Detective Gabe Cook can be reached at 319-356-5291, or gcook@iowa-city.org.