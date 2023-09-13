 Skip to main content
Iowa City Police warn public of man approaching junior high students; allegedly making explicit comments

  Updated
Iowa-City-Police
By Leslie Stone

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are warning the public of a man who allegedly followed junior high students and made explicit and sexual comments toward them.

According to Police, a man allegedly followed two junior high students on the Court Hill Trail on Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

The man is said to have followed the students to the Muscatine Avenue entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery, where he made sexual comments toward them.

A victim also told police that they encountered the man on the same trail recently.

Police describe the man as:

  • Adult white male
  • Red hair with a red beard
  • Early 30s age
  • Slender, standing about 6' tall
  • Wearing an orange hoodie and black sweatpants at the time

If anyone has any information, please call police. Detective Gabe Cook can be reached at 319-356-5291, or gcook@iowa-city.org.

