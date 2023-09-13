Iowa City Police seeking public assistance in burglary investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in a burglary investigation from last week.
A burglary was reported in the Peninsula Neighborhood on Thursday, September 7 around 8:49 p.m. Police obtained video of the suspected burglars.
Iowa City Police are requesting for those with video surveillance of any suspicious activity in that time frame to reach out.
Those with information can contact Det. Ryan Wood at the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5292 or rwood@iowa-city.org.