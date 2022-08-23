Iowa City Police seek public assistance in convenience store robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect above during a convenience store robbery.
Police responded to Kum & Go on the 900th block of Mormon Trek Blvd. at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Witnesses reported a suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but never displayed a firearm.
The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash.
If you know anything about the person of interest, you are asked to contact the Iowa City police immediately.
ICPD Phone: (319) 356-5275