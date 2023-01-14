Iowa City Police respond to shots fired on the Pedestrian Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is in custody after Iowa City Police said shots rang out at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Saturday.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Iowa City Police responded to multiple reports of an armed person firing a weapon at the intersection of East College and South Clinton Streets.
With the help of that information from witnesses, police located and detained the shooter.
Officers found evidence of shots fired at the scene. They do not believe anyone was injured.
Iowa City Police are still investigating the shooting and said they could not release any further information on Saturday evening.
Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street around 4:40 on Saturday afternoon. They did not find any evidence of shots fired.
Police said they do not believe the incident is connected to what happened at the Pedestrian Mall.