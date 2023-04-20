Iowa City Police expanding search area for missing Muscatine man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are expanding the search area for the missing 20-year-old Muscatine man who was last seen on early Saturday morning.
Investigators said on Thursday that they're expanding the search for Cristian Martinez from the 100 Block of W. Harrison Street to Benton Street Bridge.
They also said that they're working closely with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the Iowa River. The river is said to be in the area of where Martinez went missing.
A prayer vigil was held on Tuesday night near the Pedestrian Mall, with around 150 people in attendance. After the vigil, they continued to search the area for Martinez.
Family members of Martinez say that they're not giving up in the search efforts anytime soon.
Those that have any leads should contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.