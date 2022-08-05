 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Iowa City police arrest Wisconsin man after chase, robberies, and standoff on Wednesday

  • Updated
Rick Wappler

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Wisconsin man armed with a knife who fled officers and was allegedly involved in a string of crimes in Iowa City Wednesday night, was arrested after a three-hour standoff.

When police initially stopped 41-year-old Rick Wappler just after 6 p.m. near South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East, when he said he had a knife and drove away. 

Officers and Johnson County deputies then followed in a pursuit that they ended because of a risk to public safety.

Later on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash near 130 Highway 1 W where witnesses descriptions matched Wappler and the car he was driving.

Less than an hour later at 9:50 p.m., there was a robbery and carjacking in the 100 block of Prairie Hill Lane and responding authorities found Wappler in a car. A previous break-in involving Wappler also happened in the area.

Officers and deputies were then negotiating with Wappler for three hours before they attempted to take him into custody and non-lethal force was used. One of the officer's weapons was discharged but Wappler was not hit, and he was taken to the hospital.

Wappler is charged with two counts of First-Degree Burglary, First-Degree Robbery, and Going Armed with Intent. He is currently in custody at the Johnson County jail.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is reviewing ICPD's use of force.