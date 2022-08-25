Iowa City Police arrest two people in alleged staged robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City police have arrested two people in connection to an alleged staged robbery that took place at a local Kum & Go early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, a traffic stop was initiated in Iowa City around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the vehicle, police located Clarence L. Jackson, 28, and Michael E. Preslicka, 29.
Preslicka was the employee that reported that he was robbed in the incident. Police believe that Jackson and Preslicka conspired to stage the robbery at Kum & Go.
Witnesses at the scene of the robbery reported that a suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not reveal a weapon of any sort.
Jackson is facing charges of fifth-degree theft, false report of indictable offense to a public entity, and possession of a controlled substance.
Preslicka is facing charges of fifth-degree theft, false report of indictable offense to a public entity, and false report of a 911 call.