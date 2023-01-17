 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Iowa City Pedestrian Mall shooting suspect allegedly fired point-bank with stolen handgun

  • Updated
  • 0
Dante Yance mugshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- New details have been revealed in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall shooting incident on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of East College and South Clinton Streets.

Court documents say Dante Yance was taken into custody on Saturday after shooting at a person several times from point-blank range with a stolen handgun. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Witnesses helped officers identify Yance, which led to his arrest.

Once taken into custody, the 29-year-old admitted to officials that he fired the gun and then threw it in a trash can where it was later found.

Yance faces charges of going armed with intent, trafficking stolen weapons, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.