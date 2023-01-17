Iowa City Pedestrian Mall shooting suspect allegedly fired point-bank with stolen handgun

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- New details have been revealed in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall shooting incident on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of East College and South Clinton Streets.
Court documents say Dante Yance was taken into custody on Saturday after shooting at a person several times from point-blank range with a stolen handgun. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Witnesses helped officers identify Yance, which led to his arrest.
Once taken into custody, the 29-year-old admitted to officials that he fired the gun and then threw it in a trash can where it was later found.
Yance faces charges of going armed with intent, trafficking stolen weapons, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.