Iowa City partnering with Police and University of Iowa to examine racism in traffic stops

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City plans to examine racism in police traffic stops, with the city council set to look at the proposed study on Tuesday.
The City Manager and Police Chief of Iowa City have collaborated with the University of Iowa to conduct a study of racial disparity in police traffic stops, which they hope gets approved by the city council on Tuesday.
The Iowa City Police Department has already been collecting data on traffic stops since the early 2000s with Dr. Christopher Barnum, Associate professor of Sociology and Criminology at St. Ambrose University.
The contract that will be presented to the Iowa City council on Tuesday will be asking to expand this research with the University of Iowa.
KWWL spoke with Iowa City Police Chief Duston Liston. He talked about why he believes the council should approve the contract.
Chief Liston said, "I just think it's a good opportunity for us to partner with the University to get some local research researchers looking at this issue. Again, it's a study that we've been doing for many years. I think this is just an expansion of that and will give us some really good information that will impact decisions that we make in the future.”
Chief Liston says that this contract would support the department's ongoing efforts to build trust and respect between law enforcement and all communities in Iowa City.
If approved, the contract for the study will cost nearly $70,000.