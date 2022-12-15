Iowa City parking ramp suspect facing additional charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman and taking her to an Iowa City parking ramp at gunpoint is facing additional charges.
On December 12, Iowa City Police responded to the Court Street Parking Ramp to conduct a welfare check.
Officers encountered 33-year-old Carldale Hunter, who had allegedly flashed a weapon at a nearby bus depo with children inside before taking a woman to the parking ramp against her will.
Hunter held the woman at gunpoint when officers arrived and attempted to negotiate with him. Hunter released the woman, but shot himself before he was taken into custody.
Hunter is facing new charges of:
- First-degree robbery
- Going armed with intent
- Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon
Hunter also faces his original charges of:
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Going armed with intent
- Domestic abuse while displaying a weapon
- Child endangerment