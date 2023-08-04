Iowa City officials concerned over accessibility of new Coralville DOT facility

IOWA CITY, Iowa(KWWL)-- Iowa City officials say the new DMV in Coralville is inaccessible to many of the cities residents, leaving them without its services. However DOT officials say they were hard pressed to find a new location and were left with little choice.
The Iowa DOT announced on July 21st through a press release on their website that they would be closing the Driving License Station located at the Eastdale Plaza on July 26th. Announcing they would be restarting services August 1st at a new Coralville facility near Theisen's on Highway 6.
Both Coralville and Iowa City officials say they were unaware a search for a new location was taking place. Shawn Harmsen, Iowa City city councilor, says he was shocked when he saw the stark difference between the locations.
“There's schools nearby, businesses, and for people that can walk it's also connected to all of those places by sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes," Harmsen said. "So there’s lots of accessibility in this location. You look at the other location and it's not on any bus routes, you can’t walk there. There’s no sidewalks connected to anywhere, and there’s very few residential areas within a mile radius.”
The Iowa City location had a bus stop on Lower Muscatine Street, right next to the building. At the Coralville site, the nearest bus stop is next to the Walmart about a mile away. Walking from there, there are few sidewalks, and people will have to walk along or on the road for several stretches.
However DOT Director of Customer Services Darcy Doty says the department was left with little choice on the location. Doty says they started looking for somewhere that would have an exterior facing entrance after the Iowa City location was shut down by the pandemic for several months because it was located in a mall.
She says they followed policy and in 2021 posted a Request for Proposal, to garner bids from interested parties in Iowa City. According to Doty they only received one request, and she says it was way over budget. After several months of searching they expanded to Coralville where they found the location they eventually moved to, however she says they were reticent to pick it.
"We continued to search in Iowa City because we really wanted to be there," She shared. "As part of that continuous search we found a space where we thought we'd be able to build to suit."
However she says the contractor they worked with quoted a price over $20 more per foot than they would pay at the Coralville location. By then it was the beginning of 2022, and they had less than a year until the Iowa City location's lease came to an end.
“The lease was ending and we needed to find a new location," Doty said. "And that Coralville location turned out to be the property where we could operate.”
However Doty shared department staff never directly reached out to either community to see if they could help in the search. Harmsen says he has no doubt they would have assisted.
"We have people that keep up with that," Harmsen said. "We have neighborhood developments services that keeps up with all of that kind of information, and for a core service like this we would have definitely gone, hey here are some options."
Harmsen says, at the least, they would have been able to look into modifying bus routes to accommodate the move. Now with the location change, he says access for nearby neighborhoods especially has become much more difficult. Which are some of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city.
"Some of these neighborhoods are as much as 44 percent black," he shared. "In a state that’s like 4 percent black. Some of the other neighborhoods ranges from the teens to twenties to double digits of some kind. So we’ve got an area that’s racially diverse, especially for the state of Iowa."
He says the previous location allowed residents across both Iowa City and Coralville easy access because of its location on bus routes. Without that access many older or medically challenged residents may not be able to make the trip. Harmsen says not only does this remove access to regular services like renewing licenses but also the right to vote.
According to staff with the Johnson County Auditor, the majority of voter registration received through the year comes through the automatic voter registration people can do while renewing or getting a license. Additionally they say the majority of people in the county use driver's licenses as their form of ID for voting.