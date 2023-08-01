Iowa City launches free-fare bus pilot program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new pilot program launched on Tuesday in Iowa City, allowing people to ride the bus for free. The city council approved the rollout of the two-year free bus ride program earlier this summer.
Previously in order to ride the bus, one would have to download an app, get a ride card, and make sure that they had the right fare. Now, it's as easy as simply hopping on board.
The pandemic saw the number of riders on Iowa City buses drop dramatically. By removing the fare, officials say that they hope to see ridership increase again.
Darian Nagle-Gamm is the Director of Transportation Services for Iowa City. She says that even the relatively low-cost of bus fares put road blocks in the way for many residents trying to get around town. With this free fare program, they want to make riding the bus as effortless as possible.
Nagle-Gamm told KWWL, "Transportation is a huge cost for most families. Transit is such an equalizer in that respect. It’s where transit was originated - to be able to give everybody access to transportation, and those costs can still be a barrier.”
Funding for the next two years of free-fare is taken care of through federal relief funding that the city received to make up for the losses they faced during the pandemic. After the first two years, the city plans to review the community support around the program to see if it's worth funding again.
Nagle-Gamm said that she has already seen more people getting on the bus on Tuesday than she's seen in recent years. She says that she can't wait to see what the program will bring to Iowa City.
The free-fare program does not extend to Coralville. Iowa City bus passes will work in the town until the end of August. After that, Coralville riders will need to make sure that they have the fare necessary, even if they transfer from Iowa City buses.