Iowa City, Johnson County approve funding to boost wages for childcare workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved a program on Tuesday night that would allow eligible childcare centers to increase staff wages by $2 an hour.
The program is a collaboration between Johnson County and Iowa City. Each will invest $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds over the next three years for a total of $1.5 million.
Like many childcare programs in Iowa, Lionheart Early Learning in Iowa City struggles to find employees.
"It's just an ongoing battle. It was hard pre-COVID, but post-COVID has just become a big problem for us," Owner Vickie Brandenburg said. "You don't want to hire Joe Schmo off the street and hope they'll be good with kids. You need someone that is going to be a quality employee, and that is going to be able to be with children and give them a safe and comfortable environment while also giving them good personal skills."
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the childcare industry experienced a 35% drop if workers. It still has not recovered, and as of November 2022, the overall workforce was 8% below pre-pandemic levels.
Brandenburg said low wages often steer people away from the field.
"When people do apply, usually they don't realize the low wages that childcare centers can pay," Brandenburg said. "They come in, they're expecting a decent wage, and that's just not something that childcare can provide."
The average childcare worker in Iowa makes $11.61 an hour, about $24,000 per year.
According to the Iowa City Council Action Report, childcare professionals have the lowest wage of any tracked profession in the county.
"Childcare workers are some of the most critical workers in our workforce here locally, and they're not paid at the level they should be," Cady Gerlach, the Executive Director of Better Together 2023, said. "We know that that that pay comes from tuition to parents, and we also know that the cost of childcare is out of reach for so many parents. So the way to bridge that gap is with this collaborative solution."
Like many other areas throughout Iowa, Johnson County has more children than childcare spots available, leading to long waitlists for families.
To maintain a precise ratio of kids to workers, Brandenburg says she's had to halt enrollment for about the past year.
"We've pushed our waitlist out because we just don't know what fall is going to bring," We have employees that are college students, so they're only here part-time. We have employees I know will go to college in the fall. So we know we'll lose people in the fall, and if we can't find employees to replace them, we can't bring in more children."
The Community Foundation of Johnson County will be the fiscal agent and hold the money in a specific childcare Wage Enhancement fund. Johnson County Social Services will be the program administrator and facilitate an application process for childcare centers and workers to be eligible for the program.
"We know that a robust, strong childcare workforce is important not only to working families, but it's important to our community, and it is important to employers, Community Foundation of Johnson County President and CEO Shelly Maharry said. "Lending our support to strengthen and show the importance of that childcare sector benefits all of us."
The Wage Enhancement Program pays childcare workers $2 per hour more without raising the cost of tuition for families. In recent years, many parents, especially women, have left the workforce because they could not find or afford childcare.
Johnson County and Iowa City will contribute $250,000 over the next three years to kickstart the program.
"That extra $2 is a huge incentive," Brandenburg said. "It's still not going to make up the entire shortfall, but it's going to help."
The program is designed to increase both the pay of the workers and their incentive to work, which community leaders hope will open up waitlist slots.
"We know that there are empty classrooms right now in childcare centers in Johnson County that are waiting for a teacher," Gerlach said. "We also know that when we fill those classrooms, then those students will be removed from the waitlist, and we'll be able to increase our childcare accessibility locally."
Brandenburg hopes these new initiatives will improve staffing shortages throughout the community.
"I'm certain programs that get the funding and can bring in more employees are going to be able to enroll more children if they have open spaces," Brandenburg said. "I'm hopeful that that's going to help throughout the county, and that's going to increase the number of spaces open for families. I don't know that it will be enough to make a big dent in that backlog of wait lists."
Brandenburg said childcare centers would suffer if they don't get funding because their staff members will likely leave to go to another program that can pay higher.
"I think the program is fabulous. They need more businesses, more support, more funding, to be able to keep that going and then to be able to expand that," Brandenburg said. "I think they're on the right path. They need that extra funding."
The hope is that private businesses will grow the program and make it sustainable. The Community Foundation of Johnson County is working to secure investments from private businesses to the tune of about $150 per employee to extend the program beyond the next three years.
"Private investment in this is going to be key to making it successful long term because businesses know that the workforce issues that are created by childcare," Gerlach said. "Workers know, executives know and HR staffs know, but we really need to make that small investment to make this last into perpetuity and make Johnson County one of the best places to live."
You can learn more about the program here.