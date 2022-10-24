Iowa City house fire causes estimated $385,000 in damages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A house fire in Iowa City on Sunday morning caused about $385,000 in damages.
According to a Facebook post from Iowa City Public Safety, the Iowa City Fire Department was dispatched at 8:50 a.m. The fire was located at 1011 Woodlawn Avenue.
Fire crews discovered flames on the exterior of the two-story house. The flames covered the front of the home, as well as part of both sides of the home.
The sole occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. The occupant was able to exit the home on their own. The person was treated by firefighters and transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
The fire was brought under control at 10:26 a.m. An estimated $385,000 in damages were caused to the interior and exterior to the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.