Iowa City food bank asking for donations; describes current situation as 'dire'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A local Iowa City food bank is asking the community for help, describing their situation as "dire" with their current needs.
The Community Food Bank in Iowa City is currently distributing around 6,000 pounds of food to 200 households per day, and they say they're on track to hit a service record - all while donations are down over 40%.
The food bank says that because of inflation and rising grocery prices, more people are in need and less people are able to give. As current laws restrict SNAP benefits, the need is expected to grow.
The food bank is asking if you're able to donate, they are looking for financial help, canned and non-perishable goods, and household supplies like toilet paper or baby diapers.
The Community Food Bank is open from Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.