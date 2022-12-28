Iowa City Fire Department names Troy Roth as Fire Marshal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Fire Department has named Troy Roth as the new Fire Marshal following the retirement of Fire Marshal Brian Greer.
Fire Marshal Roth has served with the Iowa City Fire Department for 21 years, where he most recently served as a Captain.
Marshal Roth will engage in public education, including Fire Prevention Week programs, Fire Safety Trailer events, assisting residents with smoke alarms, and more.
According to a press release, the most pivotal duties of a Fire Marshal are:
- Fire investigations
- Ensuring that all commercial buildings are in compliance with the International Fire Code
- Inspecting construction sites to ensure compliance with approved plans
- Coordinating commercial inspection efforts