Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to recent fatal shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Friday, the City of Iowa City filed paperwork in a Johnson County District Court seeking a nuisance abatement order. The filing requests the Court to order that the H-Bar be closed between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily, a measure that the City hopes deters future crime in the area.
The most recent shooting near the H-Bar occurred in late October, resulting in the death of a man. An earlier shooting happened in August, leaving a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Large fights have occurred at the address in June and April of this year, one involving a firearm.
Between 2016 and 2021, Iowa City Police responded to a total of 23 calls for service at 220 S. Van Buren Street. However, in 2022 so far, there have been 173 calls for service at the address, approximately a 4,400% increase in calls over the last six years.
Iowa City Police say that they have increased patrols around the H-Bar this year, sometimes requiring officers to work overtime.