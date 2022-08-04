Iowa City Council decides to delay vote on removing Chair of Truth and Reconciliation over offensive comments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Iowa City Council has decided to delay a vote on whether to remove the city's Chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission in light of her recent comments made about the black community.
Chair Amel Ali has been facing calls from the community to step down from her position over comments she made about black community leaders on the "Rock Hard Caucus Podcast." The two episodes of the podcast in question are no longer available to the public.
Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter discussed the issue during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Porter was previously the first chair of the TRC, but she resigned in spring of 2021 before joining the Black Voices Project.
"You all want to state that this podcast is private? No, it is not private and it was sent to me and I listened. And as I listened I heard this young lady say I don't do body shaming but have you seen Royeceann Porter?," Porter said in the meeting.
Since the comments have gone viral, Ali has apologized and has said that the comments were wrong and "ill-considered."
During the meeting, Ali revealed that she reached out to Porter, but Porter declined to talk to her.