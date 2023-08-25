Iowa City Animal shelter seeking donations after taking in 131 dogs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for donations of supplies after taking in 131 dogs following an investigation at a residence in Johnson County.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture inspected Sunset Valley Farm in Riverside on Thursday and found 131 dogs living in "insufficient" conditions. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the dogs were in conditions north of 90 degrees inside.
Documents state that several of the dogs were in a "state of distress" and were "dirty and matted." They cited that one pregnant female dog was "extremely lethargic."
Exhaust fans were not in operation at the time of the inspection, primary enclosures were not routinely cleaned, and the exercise areas were not routinely maintained.
The Sunset Valley Farm has a history of these issues. According to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the owner gave up their federal licensing in 2022, after a series of failed inspections showing similar issues.
Animal Services is requesting the following items to be donated:
- Puppy food
- Adult dog food
- Bleach
- Dish soap
- Large breed harnesses
- Flea and tick prevention medication
- Cedar beddings
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags
- Poop scooper
- 5-gallon bucket
- 1-gallon Ziplock bags
- Large trash can with lid
- Blankets
- Towels
- Water buckets and Crocs footwear