Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center closed Monday & Tuesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday after taking in 131 dogs last week.
The center says that two of the dogs have tested positive for a highly contagious virus and will need further treatment. The center said on Monday that other animals have been quarantined for the time being.
The dogs were taken in from Sunset Valley Farm in Riverside last week after finding several signs of neglect, including unsafe temperatures and lack of maintenance and cleaning.
According to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the owner of Sunset Valley Farms gave up their federal licensing in 2022 after similar issues were found during inspections.