High temperatures pose risk for RAGBRAI riders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- As RAGBRAI riders prepare to ride through eastern Iowa, the heat poses a big risk. However, Coralville has a plan in place to counter the heat.
On Friday, tens of thousands of riders will come to Coralville. The temperature is expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. This heat presents health risks, something that the city of Coralville is working hard to avoid.
Some of the preparations include plenty of water stations, as well as opportunities for people to come inside to cool off.
Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster says that they accounted for this heat in the planning process.
Foster said, "We always would plan for that, I mean it's July in Iowa, we know that it can get very hot and very steamy this time of year. We also have space at the pool, both of the pools will be open as well."
Coralville will have several indoor activities that people have the option to participate in to cool off. Some of the indoor places that will be open include the library, city hall and the recreation center.
They will also be showing a movie at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. The Medical Center will be available to anyone who may feel ill from the heat.
Coralville will be the second-to-last stop on this year's RAGBRAI route. The event will end on Saturday when the riders arrive in Davenport.