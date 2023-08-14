Hawkeye women's basketball tickets sold out for 2023-24 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Season tickets for the 2023-2024 Hawkeye women's basketball season have officially sold out after massive demand.
15,000 strong, all season long 💪— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) August 14, 2023
Season tickets are 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/r3LDkt40im
Women’s basketball season tickets for new customers were be priced at $195 for adults; $160 for faculty/staff and senior citizens; and $75 for youth (age 18-and-under). The renewal price was $175 for adults; $140 for faculty/staff and senior citizens; and $60 for youth.
The record-breaking demand for season tickets comes after a historic season for the team. The Hawkeye women played in the NCAA Championship game earlier this year, with Senior Guard Caitlin Clark winning numerous accolades and awards in the months since.
Clark has won the Honda Cup for the Best Woman's Collegiate Athlete, Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award, the Naismith College Player of the Year award, and several more.
Most recently, Clark won the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports. She is also a finalist for the 93rd AAU James. E. Sullivan award.