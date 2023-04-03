Hawkeye women welcomed home after NCAA Championship game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa women's basketball team have returned home after their defeat in Dallas for the NCAA Championship. Despite losing, First Lady Jill Biden may extend an invitation for the team to visit the White House alongside the LSU Tigers.
The Iowa women's basketball team received a big welcome home following their historic NCAA tournament run. It was a sea of black and gold as fans stopped by to welcome the team home.
The Iowa women made history, advancing to the tournament championship on Sunday. They fell short to the LSU Tigers 102 - 85.
First Lady Jill Biden was at the championship game. On Monday, she suggested that the team may receive an invitation to the White House.
Biden said, "But you know what, I'm gonna tell Joe, I think Iowa should come too because they played such a good game. So winners and losers, that's sportsmanship. That's good sportsmanship."
Traditionally, only the winning team would be invited to the White House.