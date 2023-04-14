 Skip to main content
Hawkeye women basketball team celebration at Pentacrest Friday night

  • Updated
Caitlin Clark's historic 40-point triple-double inspires Iowa to the women's Final Four

Caitlin Clark starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their win against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight.

 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After finishing with a program record 31 wins, and advancing further than any Hawkeye team in history, Iowa City is ready to fully celebrate this year's Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team on Friday night.

The NCAA runners-up will be celebrated at the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will get to hear from members of the team and will also get to see their trophies won throughout the season.

Junior Caitlin Clark has become the first player in Division 1 women's basketball history to garner over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season. Clark has garnered several other accolades, including the 2023 Naismith trophy, Wooden Award, Honda Sport Award, and more.

Due to the record-breaking season for the Hawkeye women's basketball team, ticket sales for the upcoming 2023-2024 season have been put on pause due to overwhelming demand.