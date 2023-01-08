Hamburg Inn under new management, closing until February for repairs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closed for the remainder of the month. As construction crews work to repair some maintenance issues inside the city staple.
The owner expects the restaurant to reopen its doors by February 1st.
In addition, Hamburg Inn will be under some new management for 2023 and beyond. The change was made effective January 5th. The new managers each have extensive past experience working in the restaurant industry.
Since opening its doors in 1935, the establishment has made its presence known in the community. Becoming a big hit with celebrities and presidents.