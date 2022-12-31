Hamburg Inn, an Iowa City staple will stay open

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Hamburg in, a staple in Iowa City, is not planning to close early next month.
Kim Baer, an attorney representing the restaurant, told KWWL on Saturday afternoon there appears to have been a misunderstanding. On Friday, there were several reports that the current owners planned to close the Hamburg Inn. Employees said they were told the restaurant would close in early January.
Bear said the owner, Michael Lee has no plans to close the restaurant. It will be open but have reduced hours while crews make necessary repairs to the restaurant.
"It has been operating with reduced hours the last few weeks while updates are made to the restaurant," Bear said. "The owner is expecting to be open full-time in the next few weeks."
The Hamburg Inn opened in 1935 and has hosted celebrities and presidents, including Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. It has become a popular spot for presidential candidates to stop while campaigning in Iowa.
"The owner of the restaurant, Michael Lee, has no plans to close the restaurant and was shocked to see the news reports," Bear said. "He is looking forward to 2023 and thanks all of Hamburg Inn's customers for their ongoing support."