H-Bar to change closing time after agreement with Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- H-Bar is set to change its closing time following an agreement made with Iowa City in an effort to deter recent crime in the area.
The City agreed to a temporary injunction with the owners of H-Bar as part on ongoing efforts to address public safety. The temporary injunction will will cover operations until a permanent solution can be settled.
Under the agreement, H-Bar will now close at 2:00 a.m. Also under the agreement, Iowa City Police officers can enter at any time.
From January to October of this year, 173 calls for service were made at 220 S. Van Buren St, where H-Bar is located. For comparison, between 2016 and 2021, only 23 calls for service were made.
Several shootings, one being fatal, and several fights have occurred in the area this year.