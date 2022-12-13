 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

H-Bar to change closing time after agreement with Iowa City

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa-City-logo-web
By Zach Garcia

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- H-Bar is set to change its closing time following an agreement made with Iowa City in an effort to deter recent crime in the area.

The City agreed to a temporary injunction with the owners of H-Bar as part on ongoing efforts to address public safety. The temporary injunction will will cover operations until a permanent solution can be settled.

Under the agreement, H-Bar will now close at 2:00 a.m. Also under the agreement, Iowa City Police officers can enter at any time.

From January to October of this year, 173 calls for service were made at 220 S. Van Buren St, where H-Bar is located. For comparison, between 2016 and 2021, only 23 calls for service were made.

Several shootings, one being fatal, and several fights have occurred in the area this year.

Tags

Recommended for you