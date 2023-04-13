Great Iowa River Race registration open in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Recreational and competitive paddlers are invited to the River Race event on Sat., June 23 at 10 a.m.
The race includes canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding. Race will begin at Sturgis Ferry Park in Iowa City and finishes at the Hills Campground.
Check-in will open at 8:00 a.m. at Sturgis Ferry Park and lunch will be served at the Hills Campground. Free transportation will be given to ferry participants back to the start.
Entry fee is $40 with registration closing on June 7th. There is no day-of registration. Anyone who registers by May 14 will get a race t-shirt. Canoe and kayak rentals are available for $10 while supplies last.
To register, please visit: GreatIowaRiverRace2023 | PaddleGuru
If you need more information, please contact JCC Naturalist Frances Owen at 319-465-1011 or at fowen@johnsoncountyiowa.gov.