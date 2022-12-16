 Skip to main content
...Slick Roads and Patchy Blowing Snow Continue Today...

Light snow and patchy blowing snow on already snow and ice covered
roads will lead to continue slick conditions for much of this
Friday morning. Conditions remain worse between Highway 30 and
Highway 20, but other county roads and side streets between Des
Moines and Ames will also have some slick spots for much of the
morning hours as well.

If traveling today, please remain cautious and very aware of road
conditions. Expect a longer morning commute or drive, through at
least the morning hours today. Plan on leaving earlier, traveling
a bit slower and being more patient. As road crews continue to
work this morning, travel will likely improve over central to
southern Iowa. Any new light snow and blowing snow across the
north will, however, delay improvement in road conditions there.

Please visit Iowa Five One One for the latest road conditions in
your area. Remember: Take it Slow on Ice and Snow.

Governor Reynolds awards $8.2 million to UI for bioscience research and economic development

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Iowa
By Jordan Thomas

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday Governor Kim Reynolds awarded an $8.2 million grant to the University of Iowa to develop the growth of bioscience research and economic development.

“We recognize the level of in-depth and high-quality, valuable research being conducted at the University of Iowa to further advance the health of the people of our state, our nation and across the globe,” said Reynolds in a press release. “That’s why we’re making this commitment to provide the researchers the solutions they need to excel and continue advancing the future of biosciences.”

The grant will be used to enhance existing space instead of constructing a new building. 

“Our faculty, staff, and students are ready to unravel the next bioscience inventions, and this investment from the state removes one of the hurdles in their way, which is access to wet lab space,” said Kevin Kregel, UI’s Executive Vice President in the press release.

According to the release, the grant will allow the University to minimize operational costs while creating a commercial wet lab and innovation space for economic development.

A wet lab is equipped with plumbing, ventilation, and equipment that allows drugs, chemicals, and other matter to be tested in a laboratory setting.