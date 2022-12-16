Governor Reynolds awards $8.2 million to UI for bioscience research and economic development

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday Governor Kim Reynolds awarded an $8.2 million grant to the University of Iowa to develop the growth of bioscience research and economic development.
“We recognize the level of in-depth and high-quality, valuable research being conducted at the University of Iowa to further advance the health of the people of our state, our nation and across the globe,” said Reynolds in a press release. “That’s why we’re making this commitment to provide the researchers the solutions they need to excel and continue advancing the future of biosciences.”
The grant will be used to enhance existing space instead of constructing a new building.
“Our faculty, staff, and students are ready to unravel the next bioscience inventions, and this investment from the state removes one of the hurdles in their way, which is access to wet lab space,” said Kevin Kregel, UI’s Executive Vice President in the press release.
According to the release, the grant will allow the University to minimize operational costs while creating a commercial wet lab and innovation space for economic development.
A wet lab is equipped with plumbing, ventilation, and equipment that allows drugs, chemicals, and other matter to be tested in a laboratory setting.