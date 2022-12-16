Governor Reynolds awards $8.2 million to UI for bioscience research and economic development

Weather Alert

...Slick Roads and Patchy Blowing Snow Continue Today... Light snow and patchy blowing snow on already snow and ice covered roads will lead to continue slick conditions for much of this Friday morning. Conditions remain worse between Highway 30 and Highway 20, but other county roads and side streets between Des Moines and Ames will also have some slick spots for much of the morning hours as well. If traveling today, please remain cautious and very aware of road conditions. Expect a longer morning commute or drive, through at least the morning hours today. Plan on leaving earlier, traveling a bit slower and being more patient. As road crews continue to work this morning, travel will likely improve over central to southern Iowa. Any new light snow and blowing snow across the north will, however, delay improvement in road conditions there. Please visit Iowa Five One One for the latest road conditions in your area. Remember: Take it Slow on Ice and Snow.