Former University of Iowa President Willard Boyd passes away at 95

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former University of Iowa President Willard "Sandy" Boyd has passed away at the age of 95.
Boyd served as the University's President for 12 years from 1969 - 1981, when he left to become the President of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago until the mid-1990s.
During his tenure, Boyd saw the University of Iowa's enrollment jump from 8,400 to 25,100 people.
The University of Iowa Press published Boyd's memoirs, A life on the Middle West's Never-Ending Frontier in June of 2019.
Boyd is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children, Elizabeth, Willard, and Thomas, and seven grandchildren.
