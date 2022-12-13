 Skip to main content
Former University of Iowa President Willard Boyd passes away at 95

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former University of Iowa President Willard "Sandy" Boyd has passed away at the age of 95.

Boyd served as the University's President for 12 years from 1969 - 1981, when he left to become the President of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago until the mid-1990s.

During his tenure, Boyd saw the University of Iowa's enrollment jump from 8,400 to 25,100 people.

The University of Iowa Press published Boyd's memoirs, A life on the Middle West's Never-Ending Frontier in June of 2019.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children, Elizabeth, Willard, and Thomas, and seven grandchildren.

To read Boyd's full obituary, click here.