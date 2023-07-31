Field Day Brewing Company to open doors in North Liberty on Tuesday

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Field Day Brewing Company is set to open its doors to the public in North Liberty on Tuesday, August 1.
The owners said in a Facebook post, "We’re ready. Our doors officially open tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1st at 11am. We started this project two and half years ago with the idea of creating a brewery that our local community can be proud of. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support already, and can’t wait to invite you in."
As part of their grand opening, they will be offering free duckpin bowling to celebrate their first week of business.