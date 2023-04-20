Family members trace last known steps of missing man in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City community is still searching for Cristian Martinez for the fifth day. The 20-year-old Muscatine man went missing on Friday night, however family members and police continue to search.
The Martinez family reached out to KWWL to ask to recreate his last steps in the hopes that anyone in the area that night might be able to add more insight on what happened to him.
On Friday night Cristian and his friends were on their way to Bardot on Gilbert Street coming from the Pedestrian Mall.
His brother Jerry said that cameras show that he split from the group, turning into the alley behind the bar without his friends. Jerry believes that this is where his brother became lost.
From there, cameras showed Martinez turning right onto Court Street, away from Bardot, before turning left again down Linn Street. Cameras then show him climbing the stairs next to Rise Apartments, then heading west down Harrison Street.
The last time cameras saw Martinez was on 12:56 a.m. on Saturday morning, ducking through the parking lot and continuing west on Harrison Street. Martinez disappeared from view after continuing past the dead end and onto the train tracks.
Jerry says that he believes his brother turned left at that point.
He told KWWL, "We did find a silver bracelet under the bridge, south of that location, that we believe belongs to him. It's not concrete evidence that it is his, but everybody that was out with him that night believes that it is his. ”
Police have focused the majority of their search around the Iowa River, working closely with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, who have jurisdiction over the river. Together, the agencies have swept it with drones and boat teams.
If you have any information on Martinez's whereabouts, contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.