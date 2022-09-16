Dozens of positions cut at GreenState Credit Union

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- GreenState Credit Union has cut 42 positions, or roughly 5% of its workforce, due to market conditions.
According to Chief Marketing Officer, Jim Kelly, the layoffs are happening due to a "large reduction in refinance loan activity that naturally occurs after a rapid rise in interest rates."
Kelly told KWWL that the laid off employees received severance packages, as well as extended insurance coverage.
The Credit Union released the following statement on the decision.
“Over the past several years interest rates remained very low and a large share of any lenders’ business came from customers wanting to refinance to these lower rates. Now that rates have increased as rapidly as they have, and continue to rise, the refinance business naturally slows down as well.”