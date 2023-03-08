Domestic Violence Intervention Program expanding to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Domestic Violence Intervention Program is planning to find a new safe space in Johnson County. After decades of relying on a shelter for domestic violence survivors and victims, they're looking to grow.
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program has seen a 38% increase in survivors and victims needing emergency shelter services in the past five years. Their current shelter has served them for 30 years, and with the increase they are excited to update their services for the community.
Groundbreaking for the shelter will start in May 2023. They did not share where the shelter will be located out of respect to survivors and their safety.