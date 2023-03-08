 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to
portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and
lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9
inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west,
although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain
highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just
above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly
degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a
bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle,
however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface
temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions.
Those with travel interests should pay close attention for
forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Domestic Violence Intervention Program expanding to Johnson County

  • Updated
  • 0

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Domestic Violence Intervention Program is planning to find a new safe space in Johnson County. After decades of relying on a shelter for domestic violence survivors and victims, they're looking to grow. 

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program has seen a 38% increase in survivors and victims needing emergency shelter services in the past five years. Their current shelter has served them for 30 years, and with the increase they are excited to update their services for the community.

In the past five years, the program has served 38% more victim-survivors. Alta Medea-Peters, Director of Community Engagement at DVIP, says that emergency shelter is always at capacity and feels the expansion is necessary.

Madea-Peters said, "We have been at capacity and continue to see an increase in from victim survivors. We've had a 38% increase since 2017."

Groundbreaking for the shelter will start in May 2023. They did not share where the shelter will be located out of respect to survivors and their safety.

