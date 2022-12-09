 Skip to main content
Damaged fiber optic cable causes limited phone service in Coralville

  • Updated
  • 0
060120 Coralville Web

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The City is informing residents their phone carrier found a damaged fiber optic cable allowing only limited phone service to the following City numbers:

  • City Hall (319-248-1700)
  • Recreation Center (319-248-1750)
  • Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (319-248-9370)
  • Police (319-248-1800)
  • Library (319-248-1850)

Repairs are currently in progress. As always, dial 911 in an emergency. 

Many City staff can still be reached by email:

Any updates will be posted at www.coralville.org. To register for Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.coralville.org/ParksandRec.