Damaged fiber optic cable causes limited phone service in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The City is informing residents their phone carrier found a damaged fiber optic cable allowing only limited phone service to the following City numbers:
- City Hall (319-248-1700)
- Recreation Center (319-248-1750)
- Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (319-248-9370)
- Police (319-248-1800)
- Library (319-248-1850)
Repairs are currently in progress. As always, dial 911 in an emergency.
Many City staff can still be reached by email:
- General questions: info@coralville.org
- Streets & Solid Waste Dept: chorning@coralville.org
- Parks & Recreation: recreation@coralville.org
- Coralville Transit: transit@coralville.org
- Coralville Public Library: reference@coralville.org
- Brown Deer Golf Club: brian@browndeergolf.org
- City Engineer: slarson@coralville.org
Any updates will be posted at www.coralville.org. To register for Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.coralville.org/ParksandRec.