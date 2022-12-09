Damaged fiber optic cable causes limited phone service in Coralville

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing drizzle could occur along with the fog and could create icy patches especially on overpasses and bridges overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&