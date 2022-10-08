Crew fighting fire on Coralville Strip

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- Firefighters battled a fire in a building on the Coralville Strip on Saturday night.
The fire appears to be on 2nd street, which is also known as U.S. Highway 6.
Video sent in by a KWWL viewer showed multiple fire trucks on the scene. Several ladder truckers were putting water on the flames.
The smoke from the fire could be seen from several blocks away.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, emergency crews have blocked off parts of Highway 6 while they work to fight the fire.
Crews used large barricades to block off the street from the 1st and 2nd Street intersection to 4th Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.