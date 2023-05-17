Coralville RAGBRAI committee searching for vendors

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Coralville RAGBRAI committee is looking for vendors before this year's ride begins.
Committee members are expecting more than 30,000 cyclists when they roll into the Coralville area on July 28.
Food trucks, food stands, artists and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is May 22 for food vendors and June 9 for non-food vendors.
This year's overnight stops are in Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines. Tama-Toledo, Coralville and Davenport.
