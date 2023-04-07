Coralville giving 'Cheers to the Years' for RAGBRAI 2023

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Coralville will be celebrating both the city's 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI with an official "Cheers to the Years" theme for the bike ride.
The city will be an overnight stop along the route this year.
Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said in a press release, “It’s appropriate that during Coralville’s sesquicentennial that we can host RAGBRAI’s golden birthday."
She added, "This will be the sixth time we host the ride for an overnight and we are looking forward to providing our outstanding hospitality to a record number of riders.”
The logo unveiled on Friday morning, developed by Robyn Hepker, combines 150 and 50 into a bicycle to commemorate the significant dates.
A website is expected to be unveiled soon with information on housing, volunteering and entertainment.
The full 2023 RAGBRAI route can be found here.