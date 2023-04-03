Coralville community comes together to shore up storm damage ahead of tornado forecast

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cleanup is still underway in many parts of Johnson County following Friday's tornadoes. There's little time left to clean up the mess before the chance of more tornadic storms on Tuesday night.
KWWL spoke to Johnson County's Emergency Manager and he said that it's a mixed bag across the area. Some places have shored up homes and put away debris, while others have only started clean up on Monday.
23rd Street off of Highway 16 is where KWWL crews saw the worst of the damage in Coralville. Piles of debris lined the street, but city and county crews worked hand-in-hand with volunteers through the day to remove them.
Many homes are still missing pieces of roof and siding, and vehicles destroyed by the storm litter the neighborhood. However, Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said that they're making progress and their staff is ready for anything that comes on Tuesday.
Foster told KWWL, "Our emergency response team is ready to go. We have infrastructure in place to help those who have been affected by the storm."
Foster says that the city will keep the Red Cross shelter at the city's Recreation Center open until late Wednesday for those that need shelter following Tuesday's expected storms.
When KWWL spoke with volunteers at the shelter, they said that they have more than enough supplies thanks to donations made over the weekend. If the storm hits Coralville again, they say that they can always use more help or donations.