Coralville apartment fire displaces occupants

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Coralville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Friday morning that displaced some of its residents.
The department responded to the fire at 209 Holiday Rd around 5:10 a.m. on Friday morning.
According to a press release, fire damage was contained to the 3rd floor apartment and attic area of the building. The apartments below also sustained water damage, along with the third floor apartments.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes, though crews were still on scene until about 8:00 a.m.
Several residents were home at the time of the fire, and they were all able to escape safely. Some of the displaced residents are receiving assistance by the American Red Cross.
The Coralville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, though they believe that the cause was accidental.