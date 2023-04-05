Cleanup efforts continuing by Keota nearly a week after devastating storms

KEOTA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly a week later and people living near Keota are still cleaning up following Friday's devastating storms.
A KWWL crew drove through Keota, which is south of Iowa City, and have not seen significant damage. However, it's a different story about a mile west of the town.
KWWL saw residents that were picking up debris and damage that was caused by the storm. KWWL spoke with Marissa Reisen, the Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator. She's also in the same role for Keokuk County in an interim capacity.
She said that it's been a busy few days helping residents. She said on Friday after the tornado passed, it was clear what the big priority was.
Reisen said, "Any of my counterparts who weren't directly impacted immediately were like 'Ok what you need us to do? How can we help?' and I'm like 'Keokuk County! Someone go to Keokuk County!"
It’s unfortunate to see the damage in the rural parts outside of Keokuk County, but Resien says she's hoping for things to loosely return to normal by the end of the month.