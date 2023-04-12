 Skip to main content
Childcare facilities learning to roll with changes amid statewide shortage

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Lionheart Early Learning in Iowa City has plenty of toys, learning materials, and students eager to learn. One thing they don't have an abundance of, however, are instructors.

Indeed, like many child care programs in Iowa, Lionheart continues to struggle to find caregivers.

Now, lawmakers debate a variety of child care-related legislation including House File 343.

That bill looks establish a program that would extend eligibility for state child care assistance to children of child care workers.

The Child Care Assistance Program has been around since 2000, to subsidize child care costs for low-income families.

If passed, child care workers employed full-time by a child care facility will receive state child care assistance from July 1st 2023 to June 30th 2025.

Executive Director of the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children (Iowa AEYC) Jillian Herink says about 50 percent of childcare workers qualify for some sort of government assistance.

Lionheart owner Vickie Brandenberg is hopeful that these new initiatives will improve staffing shortages across the state.

"Childcare is an integral part of our economy, parents need to be able to go to work, and that means we need to have childcare," Brandenburg says. "We are utilizing more part time employees than we ever have. So we are piecing together two part time schedules to create that fulltime space."

The daycare typically has 46 employees but these are not typical times. To be able to maintain a precise ratio of kids to workers, Brandenburg says she's had to halt enrollment.

"Parents are calling and trying to find childcare, and they are finding that programs have a waitlist of at least a year out," Brandenburg said.

This has been the reality for eastern Iowa mother Haley Andersen. Andersen said at one point she was on a waitlist for over a year.

"We actually put ourselves on a waiting list when we were thinking about having our first child," Andersen said. "For our first one it actually took us awhile, it took us about 18 months."

While the long waitlists are a struggle for parents, Herink said it also takes a toll on the providers like Lionheart.

"Every time there is an empty classroom, every time there is an empty slot, it costs that childcare provider or that childcare home or center about 800 dollars a month," said Herink.

Herink believes there needs to be more child care incentives because roughly 77% of working parents have children under the age six.

"It's really important for Iowa to have an adequate amount of childcare providers, because Iowa leads the nation in the percentage of working parents with children under six," Herink said.