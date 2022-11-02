Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to Iowa City bar fight

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection to a large bar fight that occurred at an Iowa City bar in October.
According to court documents, Antonio Steven Scotton, 19, is facing charges of committing an act against another, with the intent to cause serious injury and cause bodily injury.
The incident, which took place on October 23, happened at the H-Bar in Iowa City. Multiple people were removed from the premises, with the fight continuing in the street.
Scotton was identified as participating in a violent manner with other people. Kicking, shoving, punching, and stomping were reported from the altercation.
Witness accounts say that Scotton was seen punching and kicking a woman while she was on the ground, rendering her unconscious.
Over the course of this year, the street where H-Bar resides has had over 170 calls for service due to repeated violent altercations.
The City of Iowa City filed a nuisance abatement order, requesting that the Johnson County District Court order that the bar closes at 10:00 p.m. every night. The order came after a fatal shooting at the bar in October.