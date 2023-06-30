Caitlin Clark wins Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mere days after winning the Honda Cup for the Best Woman's Collegiate Athlete, Iowa's Caitlin Clark has won the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award.
Next Wednesday, July 5, Clark will play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am with Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson, something that she says is a great honor.
Clark said, "Obviously Zach Johnson is a big Iowa name, big name on tour and will be captain of the Ryder Cup. So definitely an easy yes."
Clark continued, "Coach Bluder is letting me out of lift so I will have to make up our lift that day, so shout out to her. I am super excited to be there and play with him...never met him in person so I am excited about that."
Clark says that next week's John Deere Classic will be the first PGA event she will experience live.