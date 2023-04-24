Body discovered in Iowa River identified as Cristian Martinez, according to Medical Examiner's Office

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has identified missing man Cristian Martinez as the body pulled from the Iowa River on Saturday.
In a press release, they say that Martinez's cause of death remains under investigation and is pending results from an autopsy.
20-year-old Martinez, who is from Muscatine, went missing in the early hours of Saturday, April 15 in Iowa City. He was last seen walking in the 100 Block of W. Harrison Street around 12:56 a.m.
A prayer vigil was held days after his disappearance, with around 150 people attending before later assisting in search efforts.
Before his body was recovered, Martinez's family offered a $35,000 reward for information that could bring about his safe return.
Search efforts in the community persisted for over a week until a body was recovered by Iowa City Police on Saturday, April 22. A couple near Napoleon Park spotted what they believed to be a body in the river before contacting police.
Police believed that the body was Martinez's, which has since been confirmed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office.