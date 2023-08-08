Board of Regents approves Univ. of Iowa's acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Board of Regents have approved the University of Iowa's acquisition of Mercy Iowa City.
A brief special regents meeting was held on Tuesday. It lasted less than 20 minutes before the item was put to a vote.
A bankruptcy court will have to approve the $20 million sale before it is finalized.
At Tuesday's meeting, the University of Iowa's Vice President for Medical Affairs, Denise Jamieson, emphasized the importance of continuing care while the process plays out.
Jamieson said, "It's critically important that as this moves through the courts, Mercy Iowa City continues to see patients and there not be disruption in care. This will really help all of our patients receive organized, timely, high quality health care services from both Mercy Iowa City as well as University of Iowa Health Care."