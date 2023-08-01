Beth Goetz begins role as Interim Athletics Director at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Beth Goetz has assumed the role of interim Athletics Director for the University of Iowa on Tuesday. Goetz succeeds previous Athletic Director Gary Barta, who announced his retirement in late May.
Barta was with the University of Iowa for 17 years. A national search for his full-time replacement is currently planned for the beginning of 2024.
In May, Barta released a statement on his departure. Barta said, "As I've reflected, I came to the conclusion there's never a good time to step away…because there's always more to be done. That said, I'm confident this is the right time for me and for my family."
Goetz previously served as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer at the University.
In a press release in May, Goetz said, "I want to congratulate Gary Barta on his long career at Iowa and thank President Wilson for putting her trust in me and the tremendous people we have here at Iowa."