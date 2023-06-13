Automated vehicles could become a viable transportation alternative

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Coralville on Tuesday, the Driving Safety Research Institute showed off the results of 2.5 years of research into automated vehicles on rural roads.
When one thinks about automated vehicles, they likely think of something on the west coast in Silicon Valley. However in Iowa, they're preparing an automated vehicle for rural roads.
Automated Driving Systems for Rural America is a recently finished research project. Conducted by the University of Iowa's Driving Safety Research Institute, the project was aiming to test the viability of automated vehicles as a transportation solution for people in rural areas.
Project manager Omar Ahmad explained why the research is so important.
Ahmad said, "Half of all traffic fatalities occur in rural roadways, so if we want to improve safety then automated vehicles can be a great resource."
His research found that the vehicle is still far from perfect, and had some difficulties in certain driving situations. One example is the vehicle not being able to identify all hazards, as well as precipitation making it difficult for sensors to see.
Despite this, researchers are still very pleased with the findings, saying that the vehicle could drive 99% of their 47 mile test route autonomously.
The funding for the project was provided by a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.